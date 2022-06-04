The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $64.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.27.

NYSE ST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.67 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,784,000 after purchasing an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

