The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.40.

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

HSY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.18. The company had a trading volume of 722,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,064. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $317.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

