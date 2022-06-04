The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.85.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

