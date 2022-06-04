The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,908 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $43,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

