The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Increased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.