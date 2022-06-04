The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $178.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

TRV stock opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.47 and a 200-day moving average of $169.16. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

