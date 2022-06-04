Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 326,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.