Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.26 million.

Shares of THR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $517.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.34. Thermon Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $20.35.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.