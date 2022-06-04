THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

THKLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get THK alerts:

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 7,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,049. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.17. THK has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.