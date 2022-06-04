Thomas Stankovich Buys 20,000 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Stankovich bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,376.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Stankovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Stankovich sold 5,038 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $5,692.94.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

ReShape Lifesciences ( OTCMKTS:RSLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 716.12%.

RSLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $4.65 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

