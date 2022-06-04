Thunder Token (TT) Market Cap Hits $68.42 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008143 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00145498 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

