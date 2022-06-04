Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Volume Tops $769,034.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $524,270.82 and $769,034.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

