Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $72.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INTC. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. 33,162,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,431,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.