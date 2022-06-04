Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

