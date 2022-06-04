Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.
