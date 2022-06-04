Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

