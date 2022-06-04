Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.