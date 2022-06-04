Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Titan International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 408,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.