Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.97

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 9695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.
In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 848.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 408,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 341,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
