Tokocrypto (TKO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $316.67 million and $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00446866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00440067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

