Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $75.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TOL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.85.

NYSE TOL opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,719,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

