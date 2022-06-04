TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 7.34% of TopBuild worth $666,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $201.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

