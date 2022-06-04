Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.50.

NYSE:TM traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $164.81. 261,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $155.05 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.12.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $69.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

