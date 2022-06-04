Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Traeger reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. Traeger has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

