Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,005.00

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $3.70 million and $17,005.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

