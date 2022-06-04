Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.80.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

