Treat DAO (TREAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,484.00

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 393.9% against the dollar and now trades at $940.17 or 0.03149580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00444934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

