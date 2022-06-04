Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Trex posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 678,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,213. Trex has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Trex by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trex by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

