TrueChain (TRUE) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $61,058.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,721.78 or 1.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00127072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

