Truist Financial Trims National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.38.

NYSE NSA opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 367,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,734 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

