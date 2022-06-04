TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

TTC (TTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

