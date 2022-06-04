Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

