UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,400 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($43.02) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.87) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) price target on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) price target on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($49.37).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,705 ($46.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,563.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,708.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.90 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

