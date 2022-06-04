UBS Group Downgrades Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPOKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.29.

EPOKY stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

