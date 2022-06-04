UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

