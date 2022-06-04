United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UFCS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,330. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after buying an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 23,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

