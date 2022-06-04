United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.29

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2866 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

United Microelectronics has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

UMC stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

