Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unitil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unitil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unitil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

