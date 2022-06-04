Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Vallourec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

