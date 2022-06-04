Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

VEA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,504,805. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

