Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $144.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.