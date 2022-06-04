Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.