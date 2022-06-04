Velas (VLX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.03 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Velas has a market capitalization of $143.59 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

