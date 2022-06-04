Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 27,397,259 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
EVLO stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
