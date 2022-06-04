Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 27,397,259 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EVLO stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.