VeriDocGlobal (VDG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $117,883.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002499 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.01920634 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00292393 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. The official website for VeriDocGlobal is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

