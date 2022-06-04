Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.