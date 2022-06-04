Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will report sales of $745.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $728.75 million to $759.61 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $747.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.66. The company had a trading volume of 923,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.94. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $164.96 and a one year high of $231.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $305,487,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

