VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,089,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

