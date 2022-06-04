Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $17,058.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

