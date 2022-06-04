Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

