Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 9,246 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.