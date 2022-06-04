Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $144,000 Stock Position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) by 274.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Humanigen worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 44.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 26.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell purchased 545,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,081 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,430.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,726,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,600. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 4,882.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

